TerraClassicUSD Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $118.54 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,138,605 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,908,026 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

