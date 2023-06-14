Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 9.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 8.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $434,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 437,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 267,928 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,997,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.0 %

THC stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

