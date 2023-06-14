Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

TEI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

