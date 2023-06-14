Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THW stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

