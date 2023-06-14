Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Shares of THQ opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

