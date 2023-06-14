Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 221,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 504,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.14.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

