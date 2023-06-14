TD Securities Raises Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $5.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 6,391,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

