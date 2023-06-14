Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.41

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 343070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.
Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home
In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 767,776 shares of company stock valued at $32,353,891. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
