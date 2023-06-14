Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.41

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 343070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 767,776 shares of company stock valued at $32,353,891. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

