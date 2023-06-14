Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Up 0.9 %

TGAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

