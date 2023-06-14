Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.37. 4,538,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,400. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

