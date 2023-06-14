Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.15

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €54.15 ($58.23) and last traded at €53.65 ($57.69), with a volume of 275247 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.85 ($56.83).

Several analysts have issued reports on TLX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Talanx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on Talanx in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Talanx Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

