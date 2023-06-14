T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Position Lifted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 546.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDVG. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 411,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

