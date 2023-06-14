Synthetix (SNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.49 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $478.79 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00007004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,601,356 coins and its circulating supply is 262,908,272 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

