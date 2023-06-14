Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 695,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Synlogic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 184,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a negative net margin of 5,952.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

