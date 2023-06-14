Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 1,482.6% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPX opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 154,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

