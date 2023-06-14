Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SYZLF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 12,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.