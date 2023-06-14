Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on SG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

