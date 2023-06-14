sUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $44.19 million and $1.33 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,181,062 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

