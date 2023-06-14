Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 262366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.72.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.1411936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

