Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

SLF opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.