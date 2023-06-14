Sun Country Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,718% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 1,141,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,928.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $276,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $76,241.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,165.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,117 shares of company stock valued at $846,456. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 201,804 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.