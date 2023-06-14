Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 67,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.32.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.