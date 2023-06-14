Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 67,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

