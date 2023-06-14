Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 112,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.