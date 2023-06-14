Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 112,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Structure Therapeutics (GPCR)
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.