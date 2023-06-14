Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 251.9% in May

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $7.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.10.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
