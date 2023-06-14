StockNews.com Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of CMTL opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
