StockNews.com Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

About Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

