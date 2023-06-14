StockNews.com Lowers Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $84.55 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204 over the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.