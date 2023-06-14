StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

