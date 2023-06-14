StockNews.com Downgrades NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $272,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

