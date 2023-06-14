StockNews.com Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 695,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.98 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

