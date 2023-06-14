StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
