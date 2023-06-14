StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

