StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

