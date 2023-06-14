StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.