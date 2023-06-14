StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
