StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 3.1 %

Eastern stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Stories

