Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,282,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,538,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $116,012. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.