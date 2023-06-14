Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 267,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,208 shares during the period. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.36%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Read More
