Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SMP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 88,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,540. The company has a market cap of $798.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

