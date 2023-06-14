SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 22.78%.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -53.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSAAY. UBS Group cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

