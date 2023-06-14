Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 176,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,848. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

