Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Activity at Special Opportunities Fund
In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.