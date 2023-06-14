Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Special Opportunities Fund

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPE remained flat at $11.12 on Tuesday. 17,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.