SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.43

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.43 and last traded at $216.01, with a volume of 53670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,441.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 677,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 662,161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.