SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 7.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $105,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

