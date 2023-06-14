SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. 1,637,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,967,964. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

