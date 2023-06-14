SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,752 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69,557% compared to the average volume of 14 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 603,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $71.28.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

