SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

