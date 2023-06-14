SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $21.66 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.