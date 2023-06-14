SPACE ID (ID) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $92.42 million and approximately $61.32 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.28403404 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $66,581,345.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

