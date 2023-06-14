Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0281

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $591.11 million and $1,686.51 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,994.72 or 1.00037909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815183 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,586.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

