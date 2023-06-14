Sourceless (STR) Price Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $618.46 million and $722.99 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,908.08 or 1.00044213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815223 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,686.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.