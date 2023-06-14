Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 1,211,783 shares changing hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.