SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 4.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $280.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.